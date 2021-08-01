Hifi Finance (MFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35.68 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $101.02 million and approximately $35.68 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.91 or 0.00786367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00039756 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hifi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.