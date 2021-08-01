High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HCBC remained flat at $$46.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. High Country Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

High Country Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which offers banking and investment solutions for both consumers and businesses. It provides personal and business services. The firm specializes in deposit products such as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposit accounts, and its primary lending products which include real estate mortgage loans, construction, consumer and commercial loans.

