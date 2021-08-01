Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.08-6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.97-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

HRC traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $138.46. 1,252,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,630. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $142.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

