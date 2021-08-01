Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 815,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 393,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 321,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,701,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,754,000 after purchasing an additional 816,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 270,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

