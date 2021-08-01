Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.67 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

