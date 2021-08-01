Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company posted solid second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line surged 135.6% and 191.8% on a year-over-year basis, respectively. The company’s operations reflect recovery from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, it has been benefitting from focus on unit expansion, hotel conversions, strategic partnerships and loyalty program. With restrictions being lifted and approximately 99% of its properties operating, Hilton’s business is likely to pick up on improved demand post the summer period. However, the company’s performance continues to be negatively impacted by rising COVID cases and prolonged travel restrictions particularly in the Asia Pacific region.”

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.43 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.