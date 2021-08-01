HM Payson & Co. Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $298.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of -275.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.54. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.