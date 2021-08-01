HM Payson & Co. Has $130,000 Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in YETI by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YETI by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after buying an additional 306,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI opened at $96.33 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YETI. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

