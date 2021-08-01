HM Payson & Co. Has $89,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

