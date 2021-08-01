HM Payson & Co. Purchases 4,800 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 436.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

