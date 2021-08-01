HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $193.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.13. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

