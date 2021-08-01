HM Payson & Co. Sells 61 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.67.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $744.05 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $554.26 and a 52-week high of $749.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $707.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

