HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 1,352,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 406,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

