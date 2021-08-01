Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HPCRF remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. Home Product Center Public has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.43.
About Home Product Center Public
See Also: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Home Product Center Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Product Center Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.