Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HPCRF remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. Home Product Center Public has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.43.

Get Home Product Center Public alerts:

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Home Product Center Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Product Center Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.