Honeywell International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $233.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $146.21 and a 1 year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

