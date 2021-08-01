Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HMN opened at $39.81 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

