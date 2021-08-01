Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $385.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $211.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.10. 405,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,166. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

