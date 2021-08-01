HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 10,760 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in Pure Cycle by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 51.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.8% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 87.48% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

