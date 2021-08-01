HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 15,911 Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000.

Kismet Acquisition One stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

