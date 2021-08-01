HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 29,700 China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.47% of China Liberal Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLEU opened at $1.89 on Friday. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

