HRT Financial LP Makes New $127,000 Investment in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ObsEva by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 241,684 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBSV opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva SA has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva SA will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

