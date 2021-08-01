HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI).

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.