HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 17,169 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

