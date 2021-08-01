HRT Financial LP Takes Position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53. China Green Agriculture, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 57.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

