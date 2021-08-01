Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Raised to $211.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $200.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

