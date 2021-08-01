Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.58 million.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.13 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

