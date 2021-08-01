Hxro Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $774,515.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Hxro coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hxro has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $110.59 million and $774,515.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00792282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 226,755,772 coins. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.