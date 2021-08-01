iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$83.50 at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$81.50 to C$83.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. TD Securities raised their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.19.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$69.02 on Friday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$44.54 and a twelve month high of C$72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.