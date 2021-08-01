IAA (IAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect IAA to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IAA opened at $60.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

