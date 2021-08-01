Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,019. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.