Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICNAF remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,019. Icanic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.
Icanic Brands Company Profile
See Also: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.