ICF International (ICFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.350-4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.35-4.65 bln EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICFI opened at $91.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

