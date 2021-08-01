IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.89%. IDACORP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.900 EPS.

NYSE IDA opened at $105.45 on Friday. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

