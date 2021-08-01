IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading Down 6%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s stock price was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $655.50 and last traded at $661.94. Approximately 4,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.16.

Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 260.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $537,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

