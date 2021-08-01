IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Trading Down 6%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s stock price was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $655.50 and last traded at $661.94. Approximately 4,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 407,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $704.16.
Several analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 260.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $537,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
