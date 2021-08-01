IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-8.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.170-3.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.200-$8.360 EPS.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $531.75.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $678.53 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

