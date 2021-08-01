IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Up 4.4%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $54.99. Approximately 1,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in IES during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

