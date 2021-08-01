Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immatics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

