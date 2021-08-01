Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMPL. Cowen initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ IMPL opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Analysts forecast that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

