Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $74.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
