Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

