Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

IRMTF remained flat at $$24.67 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

