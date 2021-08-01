Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

IRMTF remained flat at $$24.67 on Friday. Information Services has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

