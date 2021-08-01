Innova (INN) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Innova has a market capitalization of $299,946.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001151 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

