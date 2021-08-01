INO COIN (INO) Price Reaches $5.70 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00013835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $652,103.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00788407 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00039946 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

