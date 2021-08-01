Insider Buying: BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) insider Andrew Robson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

BERI opened at GBX 90.29 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.48. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

