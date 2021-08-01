Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,989,669.76.
Shares of GENM opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$120.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.61.
About Generation Mining
