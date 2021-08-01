Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,989,669.76.

Shares of GENM opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05. Generation Mining Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$120.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.61.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

