Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $3,492,000.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DHR opened at $297.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $299.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Danaher by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 127,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,261,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 66,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.