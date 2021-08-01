Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells 6,563 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $362,163.20.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.65. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

