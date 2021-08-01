Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00.

On Monday, June 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28.

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $53.15 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.41.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Quanterix by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 275,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $3,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

