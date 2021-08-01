Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $449,100.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $50.18 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,403,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 757.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

