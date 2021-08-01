Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$197.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $136.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.46. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

