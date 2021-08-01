Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Integer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.660-$4.030 EPS.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.